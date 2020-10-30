Muskogee County jurors delivered a verdict of “justice” for a Boynton man who was beaten in 2016 by a former town employee who, along with a former mayor and town clerk, obstructed access to municipal records.
Ray Allen was lured by the trio to Boynton Town Hall after hours with a promise to provide documents he had requested after becoming suspicious about municipal spending and other issues. Allen, who sustained permanent loss of vision as a result of his injuries, prosecuted claims for civil rights violations in federal court against the town, Lang, Hopkins and former Mayor Kay Lang, and a remedy for the assault and battery and related claims in state court.
A federal judge dismissed Allen’s federal claims in 2017, a decision that was upheld in 2018 by a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal. He refiled his state claims against Candace Lang, Willie Hopkins and the town of Boynton in Muskogee County District Court, securing a default judgment against the two former employees.
Jurors who heard Allen’s case this week awarded him damages in the amount of $250,000 for his claims against Lang and Hopkins. Stephen J. Capron, who represented Allen as his plaintiff’s lawyer, prosecuted claims of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.
Capron said jurors awarded the maximum amount allowed for damages against the town of Boynton — the Oklahoma Governmental Tort Claims Act caps damages at $125,000. Claims against the town included negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent maintenance of premises, and Open Records Act violations.
“This a verdict that is long overdue,” Capron said after jurors rendered their decisions Thursday afternoon. “The Allens are really good people, and nobody deserves what they have had to go through during the past few years.”
Capron said his client was satisfied with the verdict, but Allen will live the rest of his life dealing with the lasting pain from injuries that included a “blow-out” fracture of his eye socket. But he said Allen also found some “justice in a system that worked.”
In addition to a successful conclusion of his state claims, documents obtained while Allen pursued his civil rights claims in federal court confirmed the suspicions that prompted his open records request. Revelations from those records, deposition testimony, a state audit and investigation were included in the charging documents filed by prosecutors with felony embezzlement charges against Lang and Hopkins.
An investigative audit published by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office in January 2019 found Lang, while working as town clerk, “misappropriated $76,657 of town funds.” That apparently was accomplished by “writing 145 checks to herself in excess of her approved payroll compensation” during a period of nearly two years.
Hopkins, who was working as the town’s water operator, allegedly received “questionable compensation” in an amount totaling $37,538 above the approved payroll amount of $36,000 during the 23 months he worked as the town’s “water man.” The investigative audit states Hopkins was certified as a water operator for only eight of those 23 months.
Prosecutors allege in the criminal information filed against both Lang and Hopkins — both have denied the allegations — acts described in the investigative audit. Both trials were docketed this past week but were postponed and are expected to be rescheduled at a hearing scheduled in December.
Capron said the thing that has amazed him most is the fact that Boynton officials “never demonstrated any remorse” for the wrongs committed by others who formerly represented their town. He said all of them continue to maintain “Ray was in the wrong” despite the fact his efforts appear to have exposed the “Lang Gang and their corruption.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.