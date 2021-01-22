Boynton Mayor Leanette Hutchison disputed allegations made by a lawyer on behalf of a man seeking to collect a $125,000 judgment jurors ordered the town to pay.
"I am not trying to dodge anything," Hutchison said. That is just a lie ..., they are telling just trying to make the town look bad."
Dennis Ray Allen, who was beaten in 2016 by a former town employee after requesting town records, named Hutchison and two town trustees in an amended petition filed to collect his award for damages. In his third amended petition, he alleges several people "were parties" or "beneficiaries" of "fraudulent transfers" of town assets intended to prevent him from collecting a judgment awarded by jurors.
Stephen J. Capron, who represents Allen in the civil case, prosecuted claims against the town that included negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent maintenance of premises, and Open Records Act violations. He alleges the town transferred ownership of a parcel of land without publishing notice of its intent to sell it or soliciting bids and transferred revenue generated by water sales from one bank to a new account opened at another bank.
Hutchison said the Boynton Board of Trustees "didn't have an option" about its banking options.
"The bank advised me that if I didn't close the account, they would close it for me," Hutchison said, noting the town received a letter from its bank but few other details. "I asked about the information, and they said it was set up incorrectly."
With regard to the land transaction, Hutchison said the property was one of several tax-delinquent tracts located within the municipal boundaries. The town, she said, puts them on a list, which is displayed publicly and is available to purchasers.
Hutchison said the tract at issue was sold before Allen secured a judgment against the town for various claims that included negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent maintenance of premises and Open Records Act violations. The person who purchased the parcel, she said, failed to record the deed until after jurors rendered a verdict in Allen's favor and judgment was entered.
"That land was sold for the value the assessor put on it," Hutchison said. "That is how I was trained to do it — I am trying to be as transparent as I possibly can, and I'm not trying to defraud anything."
Capron said efforts to work out a payment plan with the town have been unsuccessful. Hutchison said she thinks the new allegations may be the result of Allen "not getting everything he wants instantly, so he is trying to turn up the heat."
