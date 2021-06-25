A Braggs man who was injured when he drove off the road and crashed on U.S. 64 northbound and 83rd Street South in Muskogee County has died, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jack Stanley, 80, was in serious condition when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa. OHP was notified at approximately 10:45 p.m., that he had died as a result of his injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 3 miles south of Muskogee. Stanley was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the right side of the road, and the vehicle overturned into a ditch full of water. Stanley was pinned for approximately three minutes before troopers freed him and pulled him from the water. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the report states.
