A Braggs man was indicted in federal court on a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device).
John Leroy Pruitt III, 42, was indicted for possessing a firearm not registered to him. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10 million.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
