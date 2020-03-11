A Braggs man was indicted in federal court on a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device).

John Leroy Pruitt III, 42, was indicted for possessing a firearm not registered to him. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10 million.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you