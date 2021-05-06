Braggs man pleads guilty to weapon charge

John Leroy Pruitt, III, 44, of Braggs, entered a guilty plea to Possession Of Unregistered Firearm (Destructive Device), according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The crime is punishable by up to 120 months in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about Jan. 8, Pruitt possessed a firearm not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
