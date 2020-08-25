Braggs proposition passes; Farrow bests Ballard in McIntosh County

The town of Braggs passed a proposition to make two municipal posts by mayoral appointment instead of by popular vote. The appointments would require majority support of the town’s trustees. A total of 24 voters, or 52.17 percent, cast ballots for the proposition, and 22 voters, or 47.83 percent, cast ballots opposing it.
In McIntosh County, Deena Farrow walked away with 877 votes, or 62.55 percent, and Jennifer Ballard garnered 525 votes, or 37.45 percent for the Democratic nomination for McIntosh County clerk.
