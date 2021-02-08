Braggs teen progressing from burn accident

Matt Muskrat said his son Easton is getting better everyday at Shriners Hospital for Children and Burn Center in Galveston, Texas.
Easton, 14, had the last of his major skin grafts last week, he said.
"He's doing a little at a time as far as progression," Matt Muskrat said. "The doctor told me he's going to have to have one more round of grafts in some small spots, then they're talking outpatient. So, it's getting closer to getting out of intensive care anyway."
Easton, who lives in Braggs with his father and stepmother, was in the backyard near his father's shop on Dec. 12 when he and some friends decided to build a campfire. Their one mistake was using gasoline to start the fire.
"I guess some of it jumped up on his shirt," Matt said. "He also had a little on his hand. His friends came running to tell me.
"When I got to him, his shirt was about burned off him and the top of his pants were on fire. I got him out while my wife was calling 9-1-1 — we got to him as fast as we could."
Easton was transported to the Alexander Burn Center in Tulsa with burns on 66% of his body, then flown to the Galveston Shriners Hospital.
Matt, who is the director of maintenance for the Muskogee County Courthouse and County Services building, said Easton has his good days and bad days, spirit-wise. What seems to help is the cards and letters he's receiving — a lot are coming from Texas.
"They're really supporting him down this way," he said. "At first it was all over Oklahoma. Certain people are hanging in there with him."
Muskrat said the rest of the family is holding up well, but it is difficult.
"We're hanging in there," he said. "It's tough some days, because we don't get to see our kids right now. They're just too far away and we can't leave him because of the surgeries."
Muskrat could not recount the amount of surgeries Easton has had, but he said "it's been a bunch."
"Every four days is what it started out. Now it's about every seven days."
While Muskrat is staying in Galveston to be with Easton, he's not at the hospital 24/7.
"I get here at 6:30 every morning and leave at 4:30 p.m.," he said. "His biological mom is here and she stays with him at night."
And Muskrat had high praise for the staff at the hospital.
"Amazing…there's no other words for it," he said. "They treat him like he's there own."
The night that Easton arrived, Matt said the hospital also wanted to treat him because of the burns he received on his hands rescuing his son.
"My left palm was bare skin and my fingers were blew out on both hands and my wrist on my right hand in the center is really bad, but it's good now," he said. "They were asking me 'Well how about your hands?' and I just look at them and said, 'You worry about him. Don't worry about me, we'll worry about me when you get him rolling."
