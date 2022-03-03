Branson Live performer to appear at Roxy

Phaedra Clemons will be performing Saturday evening at Muskogee’s Roxy Theater as part of the lineup with Branson's Jukebox Live, a high-energy show favorite in Branson, Missouri.
Clemons grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, with her brother and parents who supported every moment of her desire to be a professional singer. Her early self-training partially explains why Clemons’ powerful voice is a show stopper.
Clemons says what goes through her mind before every performance is her family, her husband, children and her parents who encouraged her without reservation.
Clemons will join her Branson troupe at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at: Eventbrite Branson's Jukebox Live or at the Roxy's box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by phone at (918) 684-6366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.