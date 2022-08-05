Jukebox Live, one of Branson’s most popular acts will return to the Roxy Theater at 8 p.m. Friday for a ‘one night only’ performance. The high-energy show, which features country, rock and pop song performances by four of Branson’s most seasoned and sought-after performers was a smash hit when they brought their act to Oklahoma in February.
The serious musicians and vocalists bring a comedic aspect to their routine while delivering their unforgettable renditions of songs by Billy Joel, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Reba McIntyre, the Beatles, Temptations, Glen Campbell, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more. It's a musical variety show that is entertaining and family friendly.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at: Roxy Theater Events-Eventbrite or at the Roxy Theater box office by calling (918) 684-6366.
