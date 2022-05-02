Breakfast, luncheon events set for National Day of Prayer

Muskogee's faithful have two opportunities to join in prayer during this week's National Day of Prayer.
"I think we need all the prayer we can get," said Mayor Marlon Coleman, who will host a prayer luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Muskogee Civic Center. A free lunch will be served.
"Our emphasis this year is bringing people together and focusing on the positive things we've got going on in Muskogee," he said.
Muskogee Ministerial Alliance will sponsor a National Day of Prayer breakfast 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
"We just wanted to provide an opportunity where we can pause and pray for the needs of our community and the needs of our nation," said Gary Underwood, who is helping coordinate the breakfast. "We figured that between the hours of 7 and 9, as people are coming to work or getting ready, they can come and go as needed."
National Day of Prayer began in 1952, when congress passed a bill calling on the president to set aside a National Day of Prayer each year.
This year's national theme is based on Colossians 2:6-7, which says "Exalt the Lord, who has established us."
Underwood said Muskogee's prayer breakfast will focus on various areas, including city leadership, national leadership, state leadership, education, injustices and families.
"Every 15 minutes, we're going to have somebody designated to pray for those areas," Underwood said. "We also have a handout, with suggested scriptures to pray. Throughout the day, as people are focusing on prayer, there can be continual prayer over those items for our nation."
People may come and go as they please, he said.
Runt's will cater the breakfast.
The luncheon will feature praise and worship. There also will be speakers and prayer leaders from across the community.
"There will be a real diverse spectrum of speakers," Coleman said. "We're just going to focus on the prayers and the praise and worship aspect."
Pastor and musician Dave Howell will coordinate praise music.
Coleman said he welcomes both prayer sessions.
"I really wish there was an evening feast to be honest," he said. "I wish there was a third one."
If you go
WHAT: National Day of Prayer Breakfast.
WHEN: 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
WHO: Muskogee Area Ministerial Alliance.
WHAT: Mayor's National Day of Prayer Luncheon.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Rooms C and D, Muskogee Civic Center.
