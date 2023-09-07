Muskogee police responded to two homicides early Thursday morning.
A police report said the first call occurred at 12:20 a.m. at 1633 Center Lane. The second incident was between 3 a.m. and 4:19 a.m. at East Hayes and North 45th streets.
The report also says that the suspects in each case have not been identified. It also the victim in the second incident has not been identified.
This story will be updated as more information is received.
