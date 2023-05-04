Eufaula Police Chief Mark Goodwin has resigned effective immediately.
Goodwin, in a letter to City Manager Jeb Jones obtained by the Phoenix, said he can no longer serve his position.
"I truly loved leading my Officers and serving our citizens," Goodwin said in the letter. "However, it has become obvious to me that The City Manager, Jeb Jones, and I have vast differences in how the Eufaula Police department should be managed. I cannot, in good conscience, remain as Chief of Police and make the changes he is requiring me to adhere to."
This is a developing story.
