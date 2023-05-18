Because of anticipated severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, the Muskogee High School graduation has been postponed on Friday.
Ceremonies will now take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Rougher Village football stadium with each graduate having up to 15 tickets for guests.
While forecasts predicts that weather should clear late Friday afternoon into the evening, the severe weather during the day will prohibit staff from setting up for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.