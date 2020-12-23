Three people were hospitalized and one person died following a shooting Tuesday, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release
The shooting occurred at 826 S. York St. #3B at approximately 9:45 p.m. as stated on the Muskogee County 9-1-1 daily incident log. When officers arrived on scene they discovered four people with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene, the other three were transported to Tulsa.
The names of the victims were not released. This story will be updated as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.