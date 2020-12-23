Two people died following a shooting Tuesday, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release.
The shooting occurred at 826 S. York St. #3B at approximately 9:45 p.m. as stated on the Muskogee County 9-1-1 daily incident log. When officers arrived they discovered four people with apparent gunshot wounds.
One subject, a black male whose age is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was to Tulsa hospital and later died. He is also a black male in his 20s. Two other subjects, both black males whose ages are unknown, were transported by EMS to a Tulsa hospital, their condition is unknown.
According to the news release, it appeared that multiple individuals showed up at the apartment and a disturbance took place with the individuals inside. During the altercation, two of the three subjects inside the apartment were shot. Their condition is unknown.
The two individuals who are deceased are two of the subjects who showed up at the apartment.
Investigators are gathering information and searching for two suspects wearing all black who left the scene in a vehicle.
The names of the victims have not been released. This story will be updated as more details become available.
