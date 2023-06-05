Two people are in custody on animal neglect and abuse complaints involving dozens of cattle, as well as horses and dogs.
Authorities have identified the two individuals as Lindsey Rae Brashear, 36, of Haskell and Kasey Wayne Clay, 31, of Council Hill. District Attorney Larry Edwards said his office is waiting on a report from the sheriff's office before determining whether charges would be filed.
Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons said the department received a call last week in reference to animal neglect and abuse in the 2300 block of South 114th Street West, according to a media release.
Kile Turley, investigator for Muskogee County Sheriff's investigator said that Brashear and Clay were in a dating relationship and were leasing the property.
"They had leased the land, it was a verbal agreement to have been off the land and have their cattle out," Turley said Monday. "The landowner came out and noticed something was wrong. He called the sheriff's office and once we got there, he saw the dead cattle, and a search warrant was done."
Simmons said deputies found approximately 104 animal carcasses (103 cattle, one dog). The sheriff's office called a veterinarian and had to euthanize a calf. It was transported to OSU in Stillwater to determine if this was disease or malnourishment.
Brashear was arrested Thursday on the scene after being interviewed. Clay was arrested Friday afternoon, Turley said.
Approximately 40 cows and four horses were impounded to a neighboring ranch. The City of Muskogee assisted and impounded seven dogs.
"They are getting much better care than they previously were," Turley said. "It will have to go through the court. There will be a bond forfeiture hearing, and pretty much a judge will have to decide."
A stolen Kubota tractor also was recovered.
Muskogee County District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne and his crew buried the carcasses, according to a media release.
