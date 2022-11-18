North 24th Street between West Martin Luther King Street and West Shawnee Bypass will be closed until the street widening project is completed.
Muskogee Public Works Director Mike Stewart said Friday a miscommunication between the contractors and the subcontractors had the street opened all the way from Shawnee to West Broadway. The miscommunication caused all the barricades to be inadvertently removed.
The stretch of North 24th Street will be closed for workers to finish putting up the signage, re-striping the road and synchronizing the traffic signals at Shawnee Bypass.
