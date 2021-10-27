McALESTER — The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked Oklahoma executions, including Thursday's scheduled lethal injection of John Marion Grant in McAlester.
breaking editor's pick topical
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 5:07 pm
age 69 of Tahlequah, OK. Special Education Teacher. Died Sunday, October 24th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 10:00am at Cornerstone Fellowship.
Isaac Andrew Phillip Alexander, 42,,Resident of Tulsa, left us October 19, 2021. Visitation, Thursday, 1:00 PM-6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee. Service of Memory, Friday, 1:00 PM, First Baptist Church, Haskell.
Mattie Mae Murphy, 70, resident of Muskogee, left October 20, 2021. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. Her Sacred Farewell, Saturday, 2:00 PM, The People's Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.