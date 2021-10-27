McALESTER — An order from the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked scheduled executions of Oklahoma death row inmates John Marion Grant and Julius Jones.
Oklahoma death row inmates appealed a federal district judges ruling earlier this week that allowed the state to move forward with its first executions since a series of problematic ones led to a moratorium.
A three-judge U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel voted 2-1 Wednesday to grant a motion for a stay of executions for John Grant — who is scheduled for lethal injection Thursday — and Julius Jones — who is set for execution Nov. 18.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office can appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court but did not announce its plan as this story was being prepared for publication.
Defendants said Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols raises direct challenges to the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban of cruel and unusual punishment. Oklahoma uses midazolam to first render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and potassium chloride to stop the heart.
Appeals judges wrote the prisoners’ challenge must meet two prongs: they must show the state’s execution method presents “a substantial risk of severe pain,” and they must show the risk is substantial compared to other methods.
Judges wrote the first prong is set to be decided in a federal district court trial — set for Feb. 28, 2022 — and appellants “made a strong showing that they complied” with the second prong.
Grant, 60, was convicted for the 1998 killing of a prison cafeteria worker and is set for lethal injection at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
His execution would be the state’s first since January 2015 when a series of controversies led to a moratorium.
Clayton Lockett, convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, was deemed unconscious before it took 43 minutes for him to die during his April 24, 2014 lethal injection. A state investigation later found an IV was not properly monitored in Lockett’s thigh, but not before Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection cocktail came under scrutiny.
Oklahoma came under fire against in the lethal injection of Charles Warner, who was convicted in the rape and murder of an infant, after it was later discovered the state used potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride — which wasn't approved in protocols at that time.
A grand jury found Oklahoma’s then-general counsel, Steve Mullins, told prison officials to continue with death row inmate Richard Glossip’s execution using the same unapproved mixture before then-Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin issued a stay in the last 30 minutes.
Oklahoma officials announced in February 2020 the state would resume lethal injections using the same three-drug combination it used in Lockett’s 2014 execution.
Judge Stephen Friot, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, denied a motion for preliminary injunction on Monday that allows the state to go ahead with seven executions scheduled through March.
Adrian O'Hanlon III writes for the McAlester News-Capital.
