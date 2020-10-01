A relocated breast center at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee can be a "one-stop shop" offering mammograms, ultrasound and MRI.
The center opened Monday at 101 Rockefeller Drive, on hospital's main campus. The opening coincides with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, said Michele Keeling, vice president and administrator at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
The center will host a drive-thru open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8. Keeling said center staff and physicians will provide information about breast health awareness during the event.
The center's prior location on north Main Street, Keeling said, was smaller and "far from the heart of Muskogee."
"Many of our patients said they'd like a more convenient location," Keeling said. "It has a nice drive through, parking, and it's close to the hospital."
Mammogram exam rooms at the new location feature multi-color mood lighting. Videos of waterfalls or other scenes are displayed on a screen by the mammogram scanner.
Mammography Technologist Abigail Washington said the lighting, which can change from pink to yellow and green, and the videos can relax patients who undergo an otherwise uncomfortable procedure.
"It's a very positive experience for women getting their mammogram," Keeling said. "Sometimes women put that off."
Washington said one mammogram room also can be used for biopsies. An ultrasound room is situated down the hall.
"It's not your traditional ultrasound unit," Washington said about the equipment that has the capacity to do regular breast ultrasounds and more. "We have this one set up to do whole-breast ultrasounds as well — it allows us to see through their breast tissue better."
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee is the only facility in town that offers whole-breast ultrasound, she said.
The center also has a bone density scanner. Keeling said bone density is a concern for many women.
"It's nice scheduling mammograms and bone density all in the same building," she said. "For women undergoing chemotherapy, it's nice having their bone density checked."
A consultation room features a big screen where doctors and patients can see films or scans of the breast.
The center has space for a breast magnetic resonance imaging unit, which Keeling said is scheduled to arrive in November. The MRI will produce clearer images of a larger section of the breast, she said.
Washington said the addition of the MRI unit will make Saint Francis Breast Center "a one-stop shop."
"We want to be able to do some of these things in the same day," Washington said. "They have their mammograms, and if we see a problem they can have an ultrasound, then go on to have a biopsy, if needed, or have an MRI.
"We can have it done here," she said. "We don't have to send them out to another location."
Surgeries are done at the hospital.
Breast Center Manager Nora Rosenke, RN, said the hospital will hire a part-time mammographer who will work as needed.
Washington said the center will be open earlier and later hours.
"We will try to accommodate people one night a month, just for people who have to work," she said.
The new center was designed with COVID-19 precautions in mind, Rosenke said. Notices requiring masks and social distancing are posted on the door, wall and floor.
She said sanitizing had been a normal procedure before COVID-19, but there's more sanitizing now for high-touch areas, such as doorknobs.
Washington said "we clean the room in front of the patient, so they see us using sanitizer."
Keeling said the center has private dressing rooms and private exam rooms.
"In protecting privacy, a lot of that thinking goes into protecting from COVID," she said.
Washington said the hospital never shut down its mammography area because of the novel coronavirus.
"We just make sure the patient is wearing a mask, we wear a mask," she said. "Volume slowed down at the beginning, but we're picking up, and women are on board about getting their mammograms."
Rosenke said 47 people came to the center throughout the day on Monday. They get their temperatures checked when they come in.
If you go
WHAT: Breast Cancer Awareness Drive Thru.
WHEN: From 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
WHERE: Drive-through at Saint Francis Breast Center, 101 Rockefeller Drive.
