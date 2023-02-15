Carmen Faught wanted to know what the best thing was Josh Brecheen had done at the U.S. Capitol.
The 7-year-old was among 50 people who gathered at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Monday for an informal town hall meeting with the freshman U.S. Representative from Oklahoma's District 2. It was his third stop in the district, have visited McAlester and Tahlequah before coming to Muskogee.
"Calling my family at 8:30 p.m.," Brecheen said. "Really, that's it."
Brecheen, a Republican, talked with some attendees just before the meeting. He answered questions from Social Security to funding the Ukrainian conflict to his vote for Speaker of the House.
"The Speaker vote was about months of prayer and following my conscience," he said. "I ran under a platform of not running for Congress but running to reform Congress. Knowing that we've doubled out national indebtedness in the last 11 years, and omnibus bills have played a major role in that, and the leadership we were about to pick seemed that there had been votes in favor of portions of omnibus or omnibus in whole, I wanted to know that we weren't going to continue doing that.
"So we sought in those days of deliberation negotiations that are right now where we're starting on the discussions over where we're going to end up in June."
After introducing members of his entourage, Brecheen began his theory on what needs to be done to alleviate the national debt for now and years to come.
"All of us know we have a 31 and 1/2 trillion-dollar debt," he said. "You put that number in the hands of the children and young adults in this room, or a baby that was just born, they each owe $94,000 to pay off the debt. It wasn't too many years ago that that was $24,000."
When Cedric Johnson was recognized for a question, he asked the congressman about income tax.
"I have just paid the Internal Revenue Service $3,200 and haven't even filed yet," Johnson said. "If everybody paid their fair share of taxes, we could get out of this debt and increase our production. We are the wealthiest and we aren't acting like it."
Brecheen answered that remark with a proposition.
"I think everyone knows I'm in favor of a flat tax," he said. "We are looking at truly cutting discretionary spending, not Social Security and Medicare, but the 30% growth in programs that has occurred in the last four years. That has grown $300 billion in just the last four years.
"And that's why I am in favor of a flat tax, because I believe the graduated tax rate that we have had since we brought in the income tax has allowed this position of not ever wanting everyone to contribute to their government."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.