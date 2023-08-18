United States Rep. Josh Brecheen told the weekly Rotary Club of Muskogee luncheon some of the tough facts facing the country.
Brecheen, who represents Oklahoma District 2 in the House of Representatives, prepared the Rotarians for some of the upcoming decisions facing the American people in the next few years.
“Thirty-two trillion dollars, that’s our gross national debt,” he said. “What’s often missed in that is there’s an unfunded obligation. We have an $80 trillion hole that is Medicare and Social Security.”
Brecheen was on a whirlwind trip throughout the district hosting town-hall meetings and attending civic organization luncheons.
“Some of you that pay attention to the actuary studies, paid for by the payroll tax, know that by 2028 Medicare hits insolvency,” he said. “Don’t confuse the word insolvency with bankruptcy. Insolvency means there won’t be enough to meet the full obligation.”
One of the attendees asked Brecheen about raising the cap on wages for Social Security tax payment as a possible remedy.
“That is one of the solutions that’s been suggested,” Brecheen said. “But I believe that (former U.S. Senator) Tom Coburn talked about the reasonableness of the average person now is living to be 80 years of age. When Social Security was set in 1935 it was cut off at 65 years because that was the average age expectancy.”
Brecheen also compared the economy with events around the world.
“I’m convinced that economic security is national security for us,” he said. “We’ve got to get our fiscal house in order. I believe in what (former President Ronald) Reagan said ‘We do project peace through strength.’
“But we’re in a different situation financially that we were in 1980. We’re in peace time, a time where our founding fathers said you use peace time to pay down your debts.”
Brecheen told the attendees one of the inspirational factors that pushed him to run for Congress.
“I know it’s dismal and I know it sounds like we’ve gone too far,” Brecheen said. “But I am hopeful. When I got elected, I joined the Freedom Caucus. What I was doing is I was planting my feet in the ground saying ‘We’ve got to get serious about cutting our spending to give our kids and our grandkids a chance.’”
