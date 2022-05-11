Bricktown Brewery welcomed by Chamber

From left: Colton Sides, Brian Voss, Katrina Fine, Harvey Hill, Philip McIntosh, Chris Liebig, Shevetta Lee, Darren Armstrong, Steve Belden, Therese Lewis, Mike Carman, Griffin Tobey, Mistie Miller, Jeff Clark, Caden Allen, Corynne Jewson, Angela Turney, and Jordan Kelley.

 MUSKOGEE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Muskogee Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bricktown Brewery, 415 W. Shawnee Bypass, to the community Tuesday with a ribbon cutting. Bricktown Brewery will be serving great food and local beers brewed from around the state and from Muskogee.

