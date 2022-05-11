Bricktown Brewery welcomed by Chamber

The Muskogee Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bricktown Brewery, 415 W. Shawnee Bypass, to the community Tuesday with a ribbon cutting. Bricktown Brewery will be serving great food and local beers brewed from around the state and from Muskogee.
