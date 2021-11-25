WEBBERS FALLS — Bill Stricklin has seen a lot of changes since he arrived here 60 years ago to teach vocational agriculture, but he never expected to see a new county bridge that bears his name.
"They must have been having a hard time trying to find someone to name that after," Stricklin said when asked about the bridge being dedicated to commemorate him.
His wife of 30 years, Dorothy Stricklin, said her husband was "too humble."
District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop said the decision came easy for a couple of reasons. The circa 1929 structure being replaced was commonly known among area residents as the Stricklin Bridge because of its proximity to Bill Stricklin's ranch and because of his contributions to the community.
"He is a man of the community — he's the go-to guy when you need to know what to add to the dirt to make the grass grow," Hyslop said. "He's a good Christian man — probably donated more time and energy to this entire area than anyone I know."
Stricklin began teaching in 1961 at Webbers Falls after graduating earlier that year from Oklahoma State University. He said cotton was still king at that time, with two cotton gins operating at Webbers Falls — down, he said, from the five that were ginning local cotton crops years earlier.
"When they took DDT off the market they couldn't afford to kill the boll weevil with the new chemicals," Stricklin said, noting the nationwide repercussions of the pesticide ban. "That's when they started planting corn on all that land in the river bottom, and then soybeans came a little later."
While Stricklin retired from the classroom, he remains active with the school district, serving as a member of the school board since 1999. Stricklin, according to a 2019 article in the Phoenix, often serves as the informal dean of the board, providing guidance and mentorship to newer board members.
Stricklin and his wife, Dorothy, are volunteer readers in the district, and he helped spearhead the creation of a summer reading program for students. Stricklin was named in 2019 as a member of the All-State School Board
While Dorothy insists her husband is "downsizing now" with about 50 cows, Stricklin continues to run cattle on their ranch south of Webbers Falls. He said the vet was out this week to test the bulls, which will be turned out mid-December.
Hyslop said the new bridge will help ensure Stricklin, his neighbors and other motorists who regularly travel the "collector road" are able to reach their destinations. The bridge, he said, was raised several feet because it was prone to frequent flooding.
"It should have been changed 40 years ago honestly," Hyslop said. "It was a metal beam with a wooden deck, and they went in years ago and put concrete on it — with no guardrails, for that hill and on a curve?"
Hyslop said the bridge carries a lot of traffic. He said the I-beams used to support the new structure will carry the heavier trucks that travel that route.
The beams, he said, were recycled from the crosstown freeway in Oklahoma City. The beams were made available to county commissioners by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for bridge projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.