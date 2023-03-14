People as far away as Peak Boulevard and Honor Heights Park reported hearing an implosion that took down the north side (westbound lanes) of the U.S. 62 Arkansas River bridge Tuesday morning.
Port of Muskogee Director Kimbra Scott said she thought of something else when she watched the implosion around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
"The thing that came to mind the minute that it was imploded was progress," Scott said. "We actually were witnessing progress. It was an exciting moment."
Traffic along U.S. 62 between Georgetown Road and the Muskogee Turnpike was diverted during Tuesday morning's implosion. Oklahoma Department of Transportation is replacing the highway's two bridges across the Arkansas River with wider bridges. The traffic, which averages 21,000 vehicles a day, has been restricted to one lane each direction on the south side (eastbound lanes) of the bridge.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation District Engineer Chris Wallace said the north bridge had to be imploded because beams supporting the bridge were too heavy for cranes.
"They do that, essentially, to make smaller beams," he said, adding that the traffic diversion ended up taking about 15 minutes.
"The contractor was able to get out there, get the beams taken down, and we got everything cleaned up," Wallace said. "The eastbound bridge was inspected, we got no issues with it. Traffic opened back up."
Water traffic along that part of the river will remain closed until midday Wednesday, Wallace said.
Area police departments and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped divert traffic, he said.
"From what I heard, there wasn't much traffic backed up on either side," Wallace said. "There had been a lot of planning and scheduling with emergency services and everyone in the communities."
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said officers diverted westbound traffic north on Georgetown Road or back east.
"Everyone was nice, and it went without a hitch," he said, adding that most drivers took Georgetown, which becomes Poplar Street in Fort Gibson.
Frazier said he could feel the implosion's waves, then could see the big smoke cloud.
Scott said she was on a barge while she took photos and a video of the explosion. The video shakes with the sound waves.
"It was loud, very loud," she said. "You're sitting here watching it, and you see it before you hear it."
She said she wore ear plugs, a life jacket and protective glasses.
"They dotted their i's and crossed their t's, ODOT immediately got on the bridge and inspected it before opening it up to traffic. Business is normal. They ran their barge up underneath and started picking up the pieces."
Scott said the Three Forks Trail, which leads from Three Forks Harbor north along the Arkansas River, is closed while work is being done.
"Everything under the bridge is basically just a construction yard to do prep work under the bridge," she said.
Wallace said it could be another year before the westbound bridge can reopen and the eastbound bridge be taken down and imploded.
"A project like this is big and complex, but our contractor has made some really big strides," he said.
Total work on the bridge is estimated to take about two years, Wallace said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.