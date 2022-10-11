Work on the U.S. 62 overpass could affect traffic along Peak Boulevard over the next couple of weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.
ODOT District Engineer Chris Wallace said workers are painting steel beams that support the highway going over Peak.
Repainting the beams for both bridges could take about two weeks, Wallace said.
Tuesday morning, eastbound traffic on Peak was limited to one lane while ODOT workers removed rust and lead from the beams.
"Right now, we're working on the eastbound lane, and then they'll switch lanes and they'll move over into the westbound," he said.
Wallace said that, every 12 years or so, the paint coating could start to fail, which could cause the beams to rust.
"We then go in with a project to remove the rust and repaint the beams, that's what we're starting to see over there," he said. "When the bridge originally is built, the beams would come out and they're painted. You're trying to stop corrosion."
In 2007 and in 2010, overpass beams were damaged after being struck by oversized vehicles. In 2014, an oil tank fell off the back of the rig going under the overpass.
The highway overpasses were raised a few inches about eight years ago, Wallace said.
"At that time, we had to actually do some welding onto the steel," he said. "That could be one of the reasons we started to see corrosion happen.
The overpass painting is considered one of the smaller projects.
Wallace said ODOT district crews recently painted two bridges on Interstate 40 east of Checotah and plan to paint a bridge on Oklahoma 51 east of Stilwell in Adair County.
