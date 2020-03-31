Brinlee to run for State House District 15

The following release was submitted by Angie Brinlee to announce her bid for Oklahoma House District 15.
"From family and ministry, to business and community service, I have a life history of serving faithfully and leading without looking back. I will bring that same faithfulness and intensity to representing the people in House District 15.
"My husband John and I have been blessed to raise our child and grandchildren right here in Oklahoma. When we became Christ-followers 17 years ago, we hit the ground running. We ministered to youth and served as medical missionaries in Haiti. We worked with an outreach church in McAlester, and then in 2015 we started a church called At The Cross in our hometown of Porum. From family, to youth, to lost souls at home and abroad, we have sought to serve, and we never looked back.
"I have served my community as an insurance agent with Farm Bureau since 1993, and we have owned Brinlee's Boat and Mini Storage since 1999. I have been serving on the Porum School Board for six years, and I also serve on the board for the Murrow Indian Home in Muskogee.
"Now, God has impressed upon my heart that I need to serve my friends and neighbors at the State Capitol. Someone like us, who understands our values and concerns, needs to be there to defend our rights and the rights of our children and grandchildren.
"I am heading to the State House to fight for our Constitution, for our God-given Second Amendment rights, and for our children’s right to life by stopping abortion. I will fight to reform DHS (Department of Human Services) and improve foster care. Improving education will be top priority. I am heading to the State House, and with your support in House District 15, we’ll arrive there to make a difference and not look back."
