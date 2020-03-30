A Bristow couple were killed Sunday and a Morris woman was injured in a McIntosh County head-on collision, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Erwin Christensen, 62, and Janet Christensen, 62, were killed when Courtney Stanton, 28, of Morris, drove over the center line and crashed the a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving head-on into the 2006 Volkswagen Jetta that Erwin Christensen was driving. Stanton was hospitalized in critical condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to the report, Stanton swerved into the left lane of U.S. 266 while advancing on a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gary Goree, 34, of Okmulgee, at approximately 3:34 p.m. Goree was not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, except Stanton, the report states.
