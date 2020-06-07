Broken Arrow boy drowns in Lake Eufaula

A 9-year-old Broken Arrow boy drowned on Lake Eufaula after he fell in the water from a swim platform, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
According to OHP, the child, whose name was not released, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he was pronounced deceased. The accident happened at approximately 8:10 p.m. Saturday at Eufaula Cove in McIntosh County. The boy had been a passenger with three adults in a 1997 Malibu boat that was docked. The child was sitting on the swim platform, stood up, and fell in the water. He was not wearing a personal flotation device. He was removed from 12 feet of water by the Eufaula Fire Department.
