Broken Arrow man drowned on Fort Gibson Lake on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.
Jon R. Malek, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene, just west of Sequoyah State Park, four miles west of Hulbert in Cherokee County, the report states.
According to the trooper's report, Malek was operating a 1997 Concord boat about 10 a.m., when he stopped the vessel jumped into the water to swim and immediately began struggling. The passenger, Margie L. Malek, 57, also of Broken Arrow, tried to throw a float cushion to Jon Malek, but to due windy conditions was unsuccessful. Malek was face down in the water and was unresponsive. Margie Malek, after several attempts, was able to start the boat and drive to Jon Malek. Margie Malek jumped into the water and held onto Jon Malek until a bystander stopped. Malek was loaded into the boat and taken to Cypress Cove Marina where they met Wagoner County EMS. He was not wearing a personal flotation device. Margie Malek was not injured, the report states.
