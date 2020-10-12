Broken Arrow man injured in Muskogee County collision

A Broken Arrow man was injured in a three-vehicle collision on the Muskogee Turnpike, just north of mile marker 41 in Muskogee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Teddy Brown, 67, was stable when he was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 3:54 p.m. Saturday. Brown was driving a 2012 Nissan Frontier northbound. Also northbound were a 2017 BMW X6 driven by Randy Weakley, 71, of Rogersville, Alabama, and a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Halie Russell, 23, of Fort Gibson. Weakley and Russell were slowing down due to reduced speed. Brown failed to slow down and struck the BMW. Brown then struck the Ford Focus on the driver's side. Brown drove off the right side of the road and traveled approximately 75 yards east of the turnpike into the grass. Weakley and Russell pulled over and stopped on the shoulder. The trooper's report lists inattention as the cause of the collision. Everyone in all three vehicles were wearing seat belts, the report states.
