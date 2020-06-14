Broken Arrow man killed in Wagoner County collision

A Broken Arrow man was killed and two people were injured in a collision approximately two miles north of Okay in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Tyler Smith, 26, was pronounced dead on arrival at Wagoner Community Hospital, the report states. Lonnie Swarer III, 22, of Coweta was admitted in good condition to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa; Crystal Trammell, 44, was treated at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Wagoner County road East 100th Street North and North 49th Street East. Swarer was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro eastbound and was speeding when he lost control, drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The vehicle went left of center colliding with a westbound 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup driven by Brian Trammell, 45, of Muskogee. Smith, who was a passenger in the vehicle Swarer was driving, was pinned for an unknown amount of time and was removed from the vehicle by Okay Volunteer Fire Department. Swarer and Smith were not wearing seat belts, but the Trammells were wearing theirs. The report states the cause of the collision was unsafe speed, but noted Swarer was driving under the influence.
