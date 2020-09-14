Broken water line creates detour

Fort Gibson Utility Authority workers dig into the intersection at Lee and Poplar streets on Friday night to repair a water main. The work was completed by midnight. 

 STEVE CLINKENBEARD/Submitted

Fort Gibson Public Works Director Jason Million said a 10-inch water line ruptured Friday afternoon at the corner of Lee and Poplar streets. 

He said a utility authority crew worked into that night and finished it by midnight. The intersection was reopened by 12:30 a.m. Saturday. He said there was no damage to businesses.

Because workers had to cut into state highways to repair the line, the town is working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to repave the intersection. 

