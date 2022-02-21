Broyles to pitch candidacy for 5th Congressional District

The Muskogee County Democratic Party will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A link to the video-conference will be provided online at the Muskogee County Democratic Party's website, MuskogeeCountyDems.com, and on its Facebook page. Democrats may also contact Muskogee County chairwoman Judy Moore to obtain log-on information.
Abby Broyles, a Democratic candidate for the 5th Congressional District, will be the featured speaker. The meeting also will include a presentation of select bills being considered by the Oklahoma Legislature.
Information: Judy Moore, Muskogee County Democratic Chair, (918) 685-2219, judycalvinmoore@gmail.com.
