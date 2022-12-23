Brutal weather blows into city

Hundreds seek to stay warm and off the roads as frigid temperatures grip the Muskogee area.
The extreme cold is expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures not expected to get above 16 on Friday. According to the AccuWeather forecast for Muskogee, temperatures will remain in the mid-20s on Saturday and crack 34 degrees on Christmas Day.
Cara Schaus of Gospel Rescue Mission said 14 people signed up for its warming center by noon Thursday. This was in addition to the mission's 61 regular guests.
"The warming shelter will operate continuously from this time through Monday morning," Schaus said. "Since it's the weekend of Christmas, our guest leaders have taken on supervision of the warming shelter.
Schaus said GRM staff has pulled together to cover tasks, and the kitchen crew is making extra lunches for warming center guests.
City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows said the city delivered cots and other supplies on Wednesday to Christ Kingdom Builders, 24th Street and Broadway, which opened its facility as a cold weather shelter.
Shows said city road crews pretreated streets through Wednesday evening and were out at 5 a.m. Thursday.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said a Frito-Lay delivery truck ran off the road Thursday morning on West Okmulgee Avenue.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said people should not go out if they don't have to go.
"The winds are very, very strong, and with the slick conditions just make it more likely you can be blown off the roadway, he said, adding that people seem to be driving more slowly.
Smith said that with heavy wind chills, "It's just a matter of time for there to be some harm with frostbite."
People who get stranded should stay in their cars and put on their flashers, he said. "Don't leave the safety of your car if you don't have to."
