Buckhorn and Keefeton volunteer fire departments are claiming the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners are in violation of a state statute.
On Dec. 2, the board adopted a resolution in which "authorized the Muskogee County Emergency Management Director to enter into a contract with an emergency communication service provider to provide emergency communication and dispatching services as to the residents of certain Title 19 county fire departments, and designating the Muskogee County Emergency Management Director as the requisitioning officer for such Title 19 county fire departments."
On Jan. 23, the board adopted a resolution appointing Jeff Smith, Muskogee County Emergency Management director, as the "Requisitioning Officer for all purchase orders for all Title 19 county fire departments, authorized the appointment of a selection committee to nominate individuals to serve on the boards of various Title 19 county fire departments, required all Title 19 county fire departments to file an inventory of all county purchased equipment, required all Title 19 county fire departments to surrender all funds within their possession, and requested audits of all Title 19 county fire departments."
In separate civil actions, Buckhorn and Keefeton are suing for a temporary restraining order preventing the board from designating a requisitioning officer to conduct "any business whatsoever relating to the resolutions passed Dec. 2 and Jan. 23," and for "whatever other just and equitable relief to which the Plaintiff may be entitled."
"The county may designate two individuals who are not county employees for each of the following entities within the county to act as receiving and requisitioning officers," according to state statute.
"What (the board) is doing is illegal," said Clayton Webb, Buckhorn Fire chief. "They're violating state statutes they're referring to. They referred to it in today's meeting."
On Monday, the board rescinded the resolutions adopted in December and January and adopted another resolution designating Smith as requisitioning officer for Keefeton, Buckhorn, Brushy Mountain and Mountain View volunteer fire departments. The original resolution had Deputy Emergency Management Director Carries Wages assigned to the same position, but the board voted to remove Wages from the resolution.
The January resolution also stated Board of County Commissioners General Counsel John Tyler Hammons reported that "some of the Title 19 Fire Departments in the county were not in compliance with state statutes, and that it was his recommendation "that efforts bring these fire departments into compliance."
Hammons declined comment on the litigation.
