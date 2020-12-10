Debbie Buckmaster is retiring after serving members at the Muskogee Federal Credit Union home office since 2014. She has quite the following and members will wait in line until her window becomes available. If the teller stations are decorated, you know she had a hand in it. Her favorite is decorating with the Christmas Grinch theme. Everyone will miss her expertise, patience, and kind words.
Buckmaster’s last day is Dec. 18. She is wished the best in her new chapter of life and will be sorely missed.
