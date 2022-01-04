City of Muskogee

Dec. 2, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022

1015 N. York St., A-Max Signs, signs, $32,000.

1015 N. York St., A-Max Signs, signs, $4,000.

4101 Stone Creek Drive, David M. Mabry, et al., accessory building, $30,000.

1222 S. 32nd St., Cornelia Ann McClain Trust, commercial remodel, $8,000.

1613 Boston Ave., Joel E. Carson, et al., plumbing inspection.

324 S. Cherokee St., John B. Davis, et al., commercial roofing, $25,000.

2124 Pickens Ave., Neal Behimer, et al., miscellaneous, $6,7275.

5307 Denison St., Rick Vanmeter, et al., electrical inspection.

630 S. 40th St., City of Muskogee, et al., plumbing inspection.

