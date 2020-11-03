The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, friends and family join John Johnson, owner of Bullseye Wealth Management, 135 N. Anthony St., Friday for a ribbon cutting.
Bullseye Wealth Management celebrates with ribbon cutting
- Submitted by Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce
