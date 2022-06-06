All sorts of people will enjoy automotive events this weekend in Fort Gibson — thrill seekers, laid back lookers, even people too young to drive.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. Friday with the Fort Gibson Burn Out, Loud Pipe Contest and Cruise Night.
The Historic Auto Show begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown. It will include a Kids Car Show, also at 10 a.m. Saturday.
"They're two different car events," Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin said. "Two totally different crowds come to them."
Martin said the Burn Out attracts the thrill seekers.
"They like the loud sound of the tires burning on the pavement," she said. "They love it when a tire blows. You hear the crowd just roar when you hear the tires pop."
Burn Out registration begins at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Burn Out participants apply their brakes and spin back tires until they blow smoke and possibly pop. Judges pick the smokiest burn out.
Loud pipes are judged by the noise they make, Martin said. "Sometimes, we even have motorcycles with loud pipes."
A cruise along Lee Street will follow the pipe contest.
"The car show crowd that tends to come is a more laid back crowd," Martin said. "They will walk through the car show, talk to the drivers and learn about the cars from the drivers."
Car show entrants are very competitive, she said.
"We usually have music playing," she said. "Car enthusiasts come out, see the cars."
Car show registration begins at 9 a.m.
"I'm looking forward to having lots of cars this year," Martin said, adding that she hopes to top last year's count of 150 entrants.
Admission is free. Food vendors and craft vendors will be at the show.
The Kids Car Show draws ages 2 to 12.
"Some bring their power wheels with them," Martin said. "They clean them up that day. They get them all spiffed up and they clean them up."
Some will enter their own homemade box cars, she said.
"We do have a judge that comes and judges them, the same way they would the car show," she said. "They receive trophies for first or second place. All the kids that receive trophies get a swag bag. It has some awesome things from around Fort Gibson, so nobody is a loser."
If you go
WHAT: Burn Out, Loud Pipe and Cruise Night.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Ross Street at Lee Street, Fort Gibson.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Historic Auto Show.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson.
