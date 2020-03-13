Burning of the Socks a tradition at No. 9 Marina

When the calendar turns to march, the Eufaula area knows what that means: it’ll be soon time to burn socks.
The McIntosh County city says goodbye to winter and hello to spring by burning socks — something they have done for 18 years at N0. 9 Marina. The event gets its name as people burn their socks because the weather changes from colder to warmer.
“It’s been a way to get people down to the lake,” said Charlene January, the marina’s secretary-treasurer. “People are just tired of being cooped up all winter and they have cabin fever. They’re ready to go outdoors and do some boating.”
Then-marina owner Al Walker brought the idea with him to the marina, located in Longtown, seven miles east of Eufaula. The first one was held in 2002.
“It was something they did in California and thought it would be cool to do it here,” January said. “That first one we had was just for fun. We’ve been doing it ever since.”
January, in charge of the event because marina store manager Donna Rehmert is at home recovering from a broken ankle, said 150 people attended the event last year.
One of those people is Janice Tolman of McAlester.
“When it’s time for Burning of the Socks, it means lake weather.” she said. “This will be my seventh year of going to it. We’re looking forward to it.”
It’s almost like a reunion for those who attend the event.
“It’s good seeing all of the customers again and hearing how their winters went,” January said. “We haven’t seem them since the summer. It’s going to be fun.”
Giveaways from area vendors include cooler bags and tumblers. T-shirts also will be available at the event. There also will be plenty of music. And, you can’t have an event without food, including hot dogs and sausage links.
“We’ll have a cookout,” January said.
Of course, the highlight of the event is dropping the socks into a chiminea to burn.
“It kicks off the boating season,” January said. “The cabins are opened up and the tourism traffic here at the lake.”
Officially, spring begins Thursday.
“I need to take a day off, go down there and clean my boat,” Tolman said. “People who don’t necessarily own a boat go to Burning of the Socks. Everybody gets enthusiastic about it.”
