The town of Fort Gibson has money to help businesses trying to open — or struggling to stay open.
Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said the town has about $400,000 left over from now-defunct Oklahoma Department of Commerce municipal loan program.
A 2008 Muskogee Phoenix story said the fund was established in 1990 after the town obtained a low-interest ODOC loan. The town then loaned it to what is now Refresco bottling company, which paid the funds back to the town, the story said.
"Business owners would apply for the loan through the department of commerce, and they would pay us for their loan payment," DeShazo said. "We'd pay the Department of Commerce the principal, and we'd keep the interest. It went back into the revolving loan fund."
When the ODOC discontinued the program, Fort Gibson had money left over, he said.
"They told us you can run the revolving loan fund as you see fit," he said. "We haven't done it for some time."
Ward 5 Trustee Bob Boatman said the loan program lets people know "we're open for business, we have money to loan."
"We're not going to compete with the banks, it's not an all-in loan," Boatman said. "If you need a half million dollars, we might loan you $100,000 at a great rate."
DeShazo said the loan can help small businesses secure other loans.
"We're not 100 percent of their funding, they still have to get traditional financing," he said. "But we can help with a major portion of what they need to get started."
People may pick up an application at the town hall. An advisory board will review the applications and make recommendations to the economic development authority, DeShazo said. The authority is made up of town trustees, he said.
"Once they are approved, the new business owners will make payments to the development authority, and it will go back into the fund," he said. "We'll reissue it out to someone else."
Approval could be based on the risk.
"If they qualify to get some traditional loan funding, they're vetted very well on that," he said. "We can have a little more discretion on how we set up our loan part of it."
On the other hand, the town's loan can help businesses get loans from traditional lenders.
The loan comes with the stipulation that the business hire one employee for every $1,000 the town loans, he said.
"We really want to have a business with multiple employees," DeShazo said. "Or, if there's a struggling business out there that needs help recovering from COVID and getting inventory, they can apply as well."
The town administrator said Fort Gibson suffered a 10 percent decrease in sales tax revenue since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"We really hope to get businesses boosted up to where they can do really well," he said. "Hopefully we can trim that deficit back."
To apply for the business loan:
• Application packets are available at the Fort Gibson Town Hall, 200 W. Poplar St.
• Information: (918) 478-3551.
