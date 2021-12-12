Nik Morgan, owner of Morgan Towing, went up in a bucket lift at noon Sunday outside Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass. He said he plans to stay up there until 300 bicycles are donated to Hooked on Pedaling. The nonprofit organization seeks to provide bicycles to less fortunate children. At least three bicycles were donated before he finished his 68-foot ascent.

