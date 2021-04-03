Long-time Muskogee business leader Carl Kelley has died, according to reports.
Kelley was owner of SERVPRO of Muskogee/McIntosh counties, as well as owner operator at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
Doyle Peebles, 84 of Porum, Oklahoma passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. Doyle was born in Porter, Oklahoma on January 16, 1937 the son of Jess Peebles and Ada Peebles (Barnes). Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Warner Memorial Cemetery in War…
81, of Checotah, passed away Thursday, 4/1/2021. Viewing will be Monday, 4/5/2021 10 AM-4PM. Graveside service 11 AM Tuesday,4/6/2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
64, Retired General Manager of Superior Linen, passed Thursday, 04/01/2021. Service 11AM Wednesday, 04/07/2021 Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
78, Maintenance Corp of Engineer passed Thursday, April 1, 2021. Service 10am, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home Muskogee, Oklahoma.
age 81, resident of Tulsa, OK died Friday, March 26, 2021. Service, Tuesday, April 6, 11:00 a.m., House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, Monday, April 5, 1:00 - 5:00 P.M. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
