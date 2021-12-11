Business owner takes to the air for bicycles

A Muskogee business owner plans to do his part to make sure children here have a good Christmas by helping to provide bicycles for them.
Nik Morgan, owner of Morgan Towing, will be going up in a bucket lift at noon Sunday at Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass. He plans to remain suspended in the air until 300 bicycles have been donated to benefit Hooked on Pedaling, a nonprofit foundation created to provide bicycles to less fortunate children in Muskogee.
All Muskogee area schools have been contacted, and children from each school are selected by counselors and teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.