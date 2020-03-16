Cherokee Nation is suspending all operations at Cherokee Nation Entertainment casinos and hotels, effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday through March 31 due to COVID-19, according to a media release.
There are no reports of positive COVID-19 cases on any Cherokee Nation properties. These measures have been deemed in the best interest of the public’s health and ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
“For the Cherokee Nation, our first priority is our people and making sure our citizens, employees and patrons are safe and cared for during this pandemic. We continue our commitment to being proactive. Whether we can prevent the spread of a few cases or many cases within our tribe and within our community, we are being vigilant in protecting our people,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.
