Muskogee Farmers Market to open May 2

Muskogee Farmers Market plans to open May 2, with restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19.
The opening is one week later than originally scheduled.
Doug Walton, adviser, said the market will be open only on Saturday mornings at Muskogee Civic Center for now.
"Farmers markets are considered an essential food and agricultural business, similar to grocery stores," Walton said. "People need access to nutritious foods now more than ever. And the farmers that have grown them do not want to see their food items go to waste. This is their income, their livelihood."
Walton said the market vendors will be more distantly separated from each other.
"We'll be asking customers to maintain social distances," Walton said. "There will be signage and reminders for customers to wait, not only while making a purchase, but also throughout the market to maintain distance."
There also will be handwashing and sanitizing stations for vendors and customers, Walton said.
"Vendors will be wearing face masks and face coverings," he said. "We will be reminding all our growers and vendors to stay home if they feel anything."
At least six to eight vendors plan to come to the season's first market, he said.
"The main request for those shopping is to please come with some kind of face covering, so they're less likely to spread germs," Walton said. "And if there appears to be enough people in the market area that social distancing would be a challenge to wait in your vehicle."
Customers also should limit the number of family members they bring, Walton said.
"That's basically what's happening at the grocery store," he said. "As much as people enjoy the Farmers Market as a gathering place, this is really not the time for that."
Customers also should not squeeze or touch produce they don't plan to buy, he said.
"Vendors will be able to bag the produce," he said. "There will be an effort to avoid contact."
