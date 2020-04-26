Businesses allowed to reopen do so with caution

Appointments for haircuts, coiffures and other services have flooded area shops after Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized some businesses to reopen this week.
"Our schedule's full until the middle of May," said Zach Hobbs, owner of The Garrison Barber Co. in Fort Gibson.
On Wednesday, Stitt said personal care businesses – manicurists, spas, barber shops, pet groomers and hair salons — could reopen on Friday in communities without stricter closure guidelines in place. Shops could only open by appointment.
Hobbs said customers began calling Wednesday during Stitt's press conference. Hobbs said he didn't even know he could reopen until his customers began calling.
"And it's been like a floodgate," he said on Friday.
Tracy Scott, owner of Dolce Salon in downtown Muskogee, said she's even handling appointments on Sundays for a while.
She said all salons must operate under COVID-19 rules from the Oklahoma Board of Cosmetology. Rules include: customers must sit in their cars, stylists must use different coverings for each person, stylists must wear masks and no more than 10 people in the building at one time.
"We do not have a reception area," Scott said. "We can only see one person at a time per stylist instead of overlapping, like we used to do. Our sanitation is pretty strict anyway, because we go by certain rules on that, too."
Combs, brushes and other tools must be disinfected after each customer. Chairs must be cleaned after each customer.
Scott said she submitted the Board of Cosmetology rules to the City of Muskogee as her COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Hollywood Hair Salon & Nails owner Sue Pham said she submitted her COVID-19 mitigation plan to the city two weeks ago.
"We don't let anybody in. The hair stylists make appointments and let them in one at a time," Pham said. "We clean, and we spray and we sanitize the chair. Everything else, we do by federal law."
Pham said each stylist has their own area.
"We locked our candy machine, we don't let anyone wait in the shop, anything like that," she said, adding the salon does not have spare magazines lying around.
Pham says she tells customers to wear masks, as well as the staff.
Businesses cannot allow walk-in customers for now.
"Customers wait outside," said Jeana Mackey, owner of Wild West Hair & Nail Salon. "We call them in when we're ready for them to come in."
Mackey said closing during the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the business.
"Me and my girls have been without an income for six weeks," she said, adding that five hair stylists work with her.
