Businesses join in to pay it forward

A Pay it Forward movement, in which small businesses boost other small businesses, is paying off in Fort Gibson, business owners said.
The campaign began in late January when a Chet's Dairy Freeze in Muskogee posted about slow business. Then, 24K Pawn Shop owner Ryan Lowe paid for 100 hot dogs at Chet's. The action prompted businesses and restaurants to do the same to each other.
"It all just started from the Chet's hot dog thing and it just kind of grew from there, where we had a couple of businesses and a private donor contact us about doing the pay it forward," said Klynna Nail, owner of A Flower Can.
Nail said one donor wanted to pay for single roses to be given to 20 people, Nail said. Another donated money for $150 for energy teas.
"I had a private donor who said people can choose what they wanted," she said. "I had $200 and they could choose what they wanted."
Nail said she paid it forward with a donation to Fajita Rita's.
She said promoting and donating to each other's businesses "helps people get out more and visit their local businesses more."
"I think we've had a few who have come back who weren't our customers before," she said.
Noel Cox, owner of AB Coffee House, said said she sees how businesses get a boost.
"January and February are super slow times in the retail world, whether it be for food or retail businesses," Cox said. "So it was kind of just a way for small businesses to support each other and help each other out."
She said insurance agent Kyrstin Daniels paid for $150 in drinks at the coffee shop, then AB paid for 10 children's haircuts at Downtown Beauty Lounge in Fort Gibson.
Pay it Forward also brought people into the shop who otherwise wouldn't come, Cox said.
"And it also lifted spirits, especially during the bad weather," Cox said. "We had people still come out for it."
