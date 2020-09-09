Muskogee Area Educational Consortium would like to acknowledge their Businesses of the Month for the 2019-2020 school year. The following businesses were selected by area public K-12 schools, technology center, and local colleges and universities: Direct Traffic Control, Webb Construction, Silver Spur Construction, Georgia-Pacific, G2H Architects, Saint Francis Hospital, Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, Cross Communications, and T Mobile.
“Area businesses are always extremely important to our schools,” said Rita Echelle, superintendent of Oklahoma School for the Blind and immediate past president of the consortium. “They help fund curricular and extracurricular activities, provide additional funding for teacher and student needs, and are committed to helping students and schools succeed. They were particularly important this past school year when schools had to close during the pandemic quarantine.”
With the help of local businesses, the consortium also sponsors Math and Engineering Challenge, a STEM competition for area schools, and Hooray for Teachers, an event honoring area Teachers of the Year. The dates of these events for the 2020-2021 school year will be determined later.
Information: Melony Carey, (918) 781-3447.
